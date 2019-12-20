Charity white collar boxing event to be held in memory of Morecambe teen Sian Waterhouse

A fundraising boxing event in memory of Morecambe teenager Sian Waterhouse is to be held in March.

Sian’s dad Pud has teamed up with Anthony McDonald from Cobra white collar boxing to organise the event, which will be held on March 7 at The Carleton in Morecambe.

Cobra white collar boxing combines the art of boxing with the importance of mental health, while also raising awareness for Lancashire Mind charity.

People getting involved just need to raise a minimum of £50 and can book to take part through the Cobra website.

They will then receive eight weeks’ free training leading up to the event.

The event is being held as part of the fundraising campaigfn Shine for Sian, in memory of Sian Waterhouse, who took her own life last year at the age of 16 following a long battle with anxiety and depression.

For more information and to sign up to the event, go to https://www.cobraboxing.co.uk/lancaster/ or call 07561 403766.