Proceeds were in aid of the British Heart Foundation, with £1,800 raised from the walk.

Most of the walkers were seasoned Naturists

Time for a quick (fully dressed) group shot before setting off

Lots of skin on show meant lots of suncream

Members of British Naturism completed the journey in aid of the British Heart Foundation.