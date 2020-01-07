Charity fundraiser Speedo Mick walks through Lancaster area as part of gruelling 1,000-mile trek

Fundraiser Speedo Mick is currently passing through the Lancaster district as part of his gruelling 1,000-mile walk from John o’Groats to Land’s End.

This afternoon he was spotted walking towards Carnforth from the direction of the M6, before heading along Slyne Road towards Lancaster.

He will then follow the A6 out of Lancaster towards Galgate.

Passers-by are encouraged to put money in his collection bucket as he passes.

Mick – Michael Cullen – started his epic trek back on December 10 – which he is undertaking wearing just his trademark swimming trunks and hat – and has so far raised almost £80,000.

Everton FC fan Mick took a break on Sunday to watch the FA Cup third round tie between Everton and rivals Liverpool at Anfield before continuing on his mammoth trip.

He is now around half-way through the walk.

All money raised will support health and wellbeing community projects across Merseyside, which will run by a new charity Mick has founded, named Leave The Light On.

You can donate to the cause online here and follow him on Twitter @speedomick

He tweeted this morning: “On with the show. I will be setting off from #crooklands today and walking to #bayhorse I will ge going through #lupton #holme #canforth #bailrigg #galgate . Plz don’t rain ☔️. #speedomick #1000mile #charitywalk #Johnogroats to #landend”

Mick hopes to finish his walk at John o’Groats on January 31, but said it could extend into February, depending on fitness and weather conditions.