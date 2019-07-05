Bubble Rush event to be held in aid of Lancaster hospice

Ryelands Park will be filled with bubbles on Sunday July 14 as the St John’s Hospice Bubble Rush returns to Lancaster.

Hundreds of people are due to take part in this bubbly 5km family fun run at Ryelands Park, where entrants can run through four ‘bubble stations’, which pump fantastic blue, pink, green and yellow coloured bubbles.

The 2018 Bubble Rush event.

Before the event Trevor and Nathan from Beyond Radio will be providing music and there will be extra entertainment with Pebble Art, face painting and cheerleaders.

There will also be tempting food stalls with crepes, ice creams, vegan goodies and burgers.

Noon is the prompt start time so if you haven’t already signed up you will need to be there in plenty of time to sign up and warm up!

Karen Crossley, community fundraiser at St John’s Hospice, said: “This family bubble rush was a great success last year with people asking for us to bring the event back again – so that’s what we have done.

“It will be a real family day with all sorts of fun and activities so please come along and have a great time while supporting your local hospice.”