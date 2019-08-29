Blood cancer support group in Lancaster is lifeline for lymphoma patients

Anyone in Lancaster or surrounding areas affected by lymphoma, myeloma or leukaemia now have access to extra support.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to this particular type of blood cancer, has a blood cancer support group in Lancaster on Thursday September 5 from 2pm- 3.30pm.

Hosted by Karen from Lymphoma Action, the group meets on the first Thursday of alternate months at Slynedale Cancer Care, Lancaster.

The support group is open to anyone affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma, myeloma, leukaemia or any other blood cancer.

You don’t have to be the person diagnosed in order to attend; friends, family members and colleagues of people with blood cancer are all welcome. Karen Bonell, Lymphoma Action’s regional development manager, said: “I’m so pleased that we have this support group in Lancaster. Many people say to us they felt isolated by their diagnosis and that their blood cancer support group is a lifeline.

“As well as meeting others with similar experiences, it’s a chance to hear from informative speakers and join interesting discussions – all in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.”

Anyone interested in attending on September 5 and beyond can contact Karen on 07710 393 891 for an informal chat or just turn up on the day.