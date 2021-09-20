Art exhibition and special fundraising event will help Lancaster hospice

An advert for the exhibition and event.

Artist Heather Cowie is to hold an exhibition of her oil paintings at The Storey Gallery called ‘Here, There and Everywhere’, and is donating 50 per cent of sales to the Slyne Road hospice.

Heather is originally from Australia, but now lives in Cumbria and her works are inspired by the natural world around us.

Additionally, hospice supporters are being treated to a world class performance from renowned violinist, Peter Sheppard Skærved, who will be perform his recital ‘Hear, There and Everywhere’ among Heather’s paintings.

A £15 ticket also includes a drink and canapes and a private viewing of the artwork before Peter’s recital, which will feature music from 17th to 21st centuries, and will debut a piece by composer Edward Cowie, Heather’s husband.

The event, sponsored by Sanlam Wealthsmiths, promises to be a unique opportunity to experience fine art and music from a Grammy nominated classical violinist, with all proceeds supporting your local Hospice.

Heather said: “St John’s Hospice is a charity whose work in the community I greatly admire and I feel that my paintings - about the beauties and mysteries of Nature - connect in many ways with the philosophy of St John’s; to make a person’s last days as natural and rich as possible.

"We are also bringing music into the gallery for a special event with a recital by world renowned violinist Peter Sheppard Skærved. We hope the colour, form and sound make the senses sing."