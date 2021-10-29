Almost 20,000 people in Lancaster have yet to get their first Covid jab, data shows

According to the most recent available Covid dashboard data from October 25th, 19,273 people aged 12 and over out of an approximately 129,491 living in the city of Lancaster remain unjabbed. Data shows the number of first doses issued in the Lancaster City Council district is 110,218 (85.1%).

Council level data is only available for England and Scotland on the dashboard.

Figures show Birmingham is the top council area across the two countries with the most unvaccinated people - although the numbers don't reflect the proportion of the population who are vaccinated.

According to figures, 19,273 people in the Lancaster district remain unvaccinated

The local authority has an estimated population of 946,103 people aged 12 and over, according to the Office for National Statistics – but 251,540 have yet to say "yes" to their first jab.

Cambridge is leading the way with its vaccine campaign as only 990 people out of its 108,112 population are left to jab.

The vaccine rollout was first introduced on December 8th, 2020.

Grandmother Margaret Keenan (90) became the first person in the world to receive a Pfizer jab. A 104-year-old woman and a couple celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve 2020 were some of the first people in Lancaster to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Fast-forward to October 25th, 2021 and 49,753,037 people in the UK have had their first Covid vaccine, with 45,451,087 in England and Scotland.