Advice on how to stay safe in soaring temperatures this weekend in Morecambe and Lancaster

Due to soaring temperatures throughout the country this weekend Bay Health and Care Partners are urging the public in Morecambe Bay to stay safe.

Children, older people and other vulnerable groups can easily fall victim to the sun’s heat and rays, it is also important to be aware that higher temperatures can exacerbate the symptoms of long-term health conditions, such as respiratory and heart conditions.

As the warmer weather is set to continue for a few days NHS services are urging everyone to take particular care during the hot spell, in particular, people must be careful not to leave children or vulnerable people exposed to high temperatures or strong sunlight for prolonged periods of time, whether outside or inside a car.

Stocking up on sunblock and cold drinks is one way to keep safe during the heat and if things do go wrong then use the NHS website or phone 111 for fast advice on how to get the right help.

Dr Andy Knox, local GP and Director of Population Health and Engagement in Morecambe Bay said: “Like a lot of people I am very much looking forward to enjoying a sunny weekend and intend on going for a nice walk in the Lake District, however I will be taking precautions, like drinking plenty of water, applying high-factor sunblock and taking my phone with me in case I need to call for help.

“If you’re out and about this weekend and you suffer from allergies, remember to take the right medication with you and please check in on neighbours and loved ones who suffer the most from heat and pollen.”

Almost 3,000 people were admitted to hospital because of heat-related ailments in 2017/18, including 632 with severe sunburn, 100 cases of heat exhaustion and 223 cases of sun and heat stroke – and these figures did not cover last summer’s heatwave.

Being out in the great outdoors at this time of year also presents a risk for those with allergies, with nearly 3,000 people admitted to hospital due to the effects of pollen and 5,700 due to being stung by wasps, hornets, and other insects.

A few tips to protect yourself if you’re at home:

If it’s cooler inside than out, shut and shade your windows.

If it’s hotter inside than out, open windows for ventilation and try to get air flowing around the home.

If you’re vulnerable to the effects of heat or you have a pre-existing medical condition, try not to go out in direct sunlight between the hours of 11am - 3pm. However, the maximum temperature on a hot summer day almost always occurs after 3pm, typically between 4pm and 5pm.

Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water or fruit juice to stay hydrated, but try to avoid tea, coffee and alcohol.

If you’re going outside, stay in the shade, wear a hat, cool, covering clothes and apply sunscreen.

If you’re going on holiday or on a day out, make sure you’re prepared especially in case of being stuck in extreme temperatures in a car or train:

Take plenty of fluids, preferably in a cool bag.

Pack a hat for everyone and enough sunscreen (and apply regularly).

Make sure that any available air ventilation is working.

Take regular breaks allowing both the driver and passengers chance to move about and get some fresh air.

If anyone remains in the car, make sure it is not for a prolonged period and ensure they have access to ventilation and fluids.

Do not leave children unattended in a hot car.

Do not leave pets unattended in a hot car.

For more information on how to cope in hot weather visit www.nhs.uk.