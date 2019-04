A young girl was taken to hospital after a bus collision in Morecambe.

Police said they were called to Green Street in Morecambe to reports there had been a collision between a bus and a female pedestrian at 12.27 today, Thursday.

The girl was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed between Lord Street (Gala Bingo roundabout) and Northumberland Street due to the incident.

Police reopened the road around 3.50pm.