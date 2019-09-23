Zones, domes, plants, tides and natural rhythms all feature in newly revealed plans for Morecambe’s Eden Project North

More information about what visitors will experience at the proposed Eden Project North in Morecambe has been revealed.

A focus on health and wellbeing for both people and the environment was detailed by Si Bellamy, Head of Eden Project International, at the North Lancs Expo in Lancaster on Saturday September 11.

Si Bellamy at the North Lancs Expo. Photo by Nick Dagger Photography.

In a keynote speech, he spoke of how the project will inspire wonder and connection with the natural world and bring these themes to life through a series of zones, offering an immersive and unique visitor experience.

These zones will be housed in the mussel shell-shaped domes already revealed in early pictures of Eden Project North and will be linked together with an entrance area known as the Bay Hall.

The Above the Bay area will be an environment filled with plants and art exhibits, showcasing natural abundance and the rhythms of life linked to the sun.

Below the Bay will be an immersive series of theatrical experiences that bring to life lunar rhythms and tides.

The North Lancs Expo. Photo by Nick Dagger Photography.

The Natural Sanctuary will be an area focussed on the health-giving aspects of the seaside with bookable wellbeing treatments.

The Natural Observatory will be the home of Eden Project North’s research and education programmes.

Eden also has plans to create satellite elements on the promenade that runs along the seafront as well as on the sands of the Bay itself.

Si Bellamy said: “We are very excited to finally be able to reveal some of our ideas for the content and interior of Eden Project North. We know that the community have been keen to hear more and we hope that these new details energise people in Morecambe as much as they have us.”

An artist's impression of Eden Project North, a proposed new attraction for Morecambe . Credit: Grimshaw Architects

Eden Project North is a development proposed for the Morecambe sea front. The project aims to combine indoor and outdoor experiences which connect people with the internationally significant natural environment of Morecambe Bay while also enhancing wellbeing.

Eden estimates that Eden Project North will attract around 760,000 visitors per year but it will be designed to accommodate up to a million, with a daily capacity of 4,000 people. The plan is for tickets to be issued for specific times to ensure a smooth flow of visitors through the project.

Eden Project North would have a 4,000-capacity outdoor arena designed for live music and entertainment.

A detailed public and stakeholder consultation is due to start soon and Eden aims to submit a planning application for the project in spring next year (2020). Eden began the planning process in June this year by submitting its Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report to Lancaster City Council.

The location for Eden Project North.

The project is due to open in spring 2023, following a two-year construction period.

The North Lancs Expo is a unique two-day event which sees hundreds of businesses and thousands of visitors come together to showcase North Lancashire. The Expo takes place at Lancaster Brewery and is organised by Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce in association with Lancaster City Council.