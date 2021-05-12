Year 10 pupils at Morecambe Bay Academy asked to study at home after Covid-19 outbreak

Morecambe Bay Academy.

A mobile testing station was brought onto the school site on Monday for staff and pupils after a rise in cases of the virus -

But on Tuesday, Year 10 pupils were asked to study from home for the remainder of this week, after a breakout of positive Covid tests among the year group.

Heather McClurg, principal at Morecambe Bay Academy, said: “We have received a number of positive coronavirus cases in the last five days. We are taking all due precautions and putting staff and students’ safety first by asking close contacts to people who have tested positive to self-isolate.

“The safety of students, staff, parents and the local community is our number one priority and we have arranged for a mobile testing unit to be on site at the school, with a view to testing all pupils and staff with a view to identifying any asymptomatic cases.

"Parents of pupils are also encouraged to make an appointment via the link on the school website to be tested.

“Since the return of classes in March, all families of students have been asked to take two lateral flow tests per week, self-isolating and informing the school in case of a positive result. Any deemed close contacts were then asked to self-isolate as a precaution.”

Sam Ud-din, local National Education Union secretary, said that he thought that the trust had acted "very appropriately" in warning parents and protecting pupils and staff as early as possible - and hoped that all schools in the district were being as proactive in protecting their communities.