Louise Walker sent this photo of Postman Pat Harrison, aged two, celebrating reading at nursery all week.

World Book Day: Your pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe children dressed up to mark event

Today is World Book Day and schools across the district are celebrating.

Here we feature some of the many youngsters who have dressed up as colourful book characters for the day.

Kai Skivington, nine, and Billie-Rae Skivington, six, as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.

1. Magical day

Archie, Freddie, Mia and Tallulah dressed as Smurfs.

2. Blue is the colour

Chelsea Louise Thomas's daughter Layla as Violet from the Incredibles.

3. Incredible Layla

Lindsay Wishart sent this photo of Mollie, aged eight, as Miss Root from The Demon Dentist.

4. Getting to the root of the matter

