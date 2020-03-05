World Book Day: Your pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe children dressed up to mark event Today is World Book Day and schools across the district are celebrating. Here we feature some of the many youngsters who have dressed up as colourful book characters for the day. 1. Magical day Kai Skivington, nine, and Billie-Rae Skivington, six, as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger. other Buy a Photo 2. Blue is the colour Archie, Freddie, Mia and Tallulah dressed as Smurfs. other Buy a Photo 3. Incredible Layla Chelsea Louise Thomas's daughter Layla as Violet from the Incredibles. other Buy a Photo 4. Getting to the root of the matter Lindsay Wishart sent this photo of Mollie, aged eight, as Miss Root from The Demon Dentist. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4