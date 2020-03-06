World Book Day: More of your pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe children dressed up We were inundated with photos from proud parents across the district of youngsters dressed up to mark World Book Day. Here are more of your pictures from yesterday's event to enjoy. 1. Spot on! Bella as a Dalmatian puppy. other Buy a Photo 2. School days are the best days for Matilda Nevaeh of Great Wood Primary School age five as Matilda. other Buy a Photo 3. Bringing Medusa up to date A 21st century version of Medusa. other Buy a Photo 4. Marmalade sandwiches for Darcey's school dinner Darcey Gentle, aged three, as a little Paddington Bear. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2