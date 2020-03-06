Bekki Goult sent this photo of Summer age seven and Saffron age eight as Fantastic Mr Fox and Amelia Fang.

World Book Day: More of your pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe children dressed up

We were inundated with photos from proud parents across the district of youngsters dressed up to mark World Book Day.

Here are more of your pictures from yesterday's event to enjoy.

Bella as a Dalmatian puppy.

1. Spot on!

Nevaeh of Great Wood Primary School age five as Matilda.

2. School days are the best days for Matilda

A 21st century version of Medusa.

3. Bringing Medusa up to date

Darcey Gentle, aged three, as a little Paddington Bear.

4. Marmalade sandwiches for Darcey's school dinner

