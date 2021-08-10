Teenagers across Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate A-level results after Covid upheaval throughout sixth form

After gaining their A-levels at Ripley, Kamila is excited to be moving down to London to study History at Goldsmiths, while Emma joins her to study Psychology at Royal Holloway.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

However, it has been reported that top grades for A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland have reached a record high - with 44.8 per cent getting A* or A grades.

Ripley students George, Emily and Jenny have all succesfully gained places at university to study Rural Enterprise and Land Management, English Language and Literature and Biology respectfully.

This second year of replacement results has seen even higher results than last year, when 36.5 per cent achieved top grades.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School staff have said congratulations to their "fantastic Year 13 students" as they received their results.

"We are so proud of their achievements at such a difficult time, when they have faced so many challenges in their time in the sixth form," they said.

"In many ways they can feel even more of a sense of achievement despite the external exams being cancelled. They have had to show considerable resilience, motivation and commitment, all qualities, which will serve them well as they go forward in the next stage of their lives."

With a variety of destinations and subjects ranging from Professional Policing, Physiotherapy, Football Coaching, History and Politics and Maths, Ripley students Evan, Owen, Ben, Taylor, Gwilym, Jake and Callum are all excited about their futures.

LGGS head Jackie Cahalin said: "We will really miss our departing Year 13 students. We are so proud of how they have pulled together and supported each other. We will remember them for their kindness to each other. We are delighted with their outstanding achievements.

"Many thanks to all the staff at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School who have worked tirelessly to ensure our students are all able to progress onto their next steps, whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment."

Assistant headteacherJen Pardoe added: "LGGS students will now be studying an impressive range of courses at universities throughout the UK and abroad.

"These include Aerospace Engineering, Dance, Sustainable Development and Dentistry. We are also hugely proud of our students who will be going on to prestigious apprenticeships, at firms such as Dyson and PWC, and to gap years.

Ripley student Eddie is off to Newcastle University to study Medicine.

"Overall Year 13 should be commended for having the confidence to pursue their own individual ambitions and we are honoured to have supported such a talented and diverse year group."

Ripley St Thomas principal Catherine Walmsley said: "We are very proud of all our Year 13 students who have done exceptionally well in what has been a very challenging year. We wish them every success in their futures beyond Ripley."

Students at Bay Leadership Academy are celebrating their A-level achievements after overcoming a year of pandemic disruption.

Talented student Sheldon Leigh, who achieved A levels in English Literature (A) and History (A) and a BTEC Photography (Distinction), has secured a place to study English Literature and History at Bangor University.

After gaining their A-levels at Ripley, Amy is off to Anglia Ruskin to study Medicine, and after exceptional results, Mo will be on her way to Goldsmiths, UCL, to study History in September.

Sheldon’s talent was recognised by the university, who awarded him a £2,000 scholarship after he proved his ability in a scholarship exam.

Sheldon said: “I’m really pleased with the grades I got and so proud that I can go to my first choice university with the confidence that I can do anything that I put my mind to.”

Teachers say that Sheldon is a model student, who even found the time to work part time and volunteer for charity alongside his studies. Sheldon was selected as the school’s Head Boy thanks to his excellent character and the support he offered to fellow students.

Deputy Head Boy Mason Cowie was awarded A levels in Chemistry (B), Mathematics (C) and Biology (C) as well as an AS level in Mathematics (B).

Throughout his studies, Mason was highly supportive of his fellow students across different year groups at the school and was an excellent role model to younger students.

The caring pupil attends an LBGT youth group at a local church to try and help people in need of support. He has participated in many charity events in school and in the wider community.

After gaining their A-levels at Ripley, Jonas is looking forward to beginning his course in Biology at Glasgow while Josh will take on the world of International Management and American Business Studies at Manchester.

Mason said: "I am very happy to be going to university, and I am looking forward to the new experiences and friends I will meet. Thank you for all of your support.”

Mason will study chemistry at university, and aims to enter a career in pharmaceutical developments, where he will use the problem solving and logic skills he has gained from his studies.

For Poppy Stewart, her A-level results meant that she would be the first person in her family to be offered a place at university. The talented Head Girl achieved A levels in History (A), Chemistry (B) and Biology (B).

Teachers say that throughout her time at the school she demonstrated compassion and leadership skills and took part in charity events such as the senior citizens afternoon tea party. She also volunteered for the local hospice for over a year.

Poppy will go on to study bio-medicine as it lies at the heart of scientific breakthroughs and provides a wide variety of careers within the medical research sector.

After her undergraduate studies, Poppy plans to complete a postgraduate qualification to further her studies and become more specialised in her career of choice.

Colette Roberts, principal at Bay Leadership Academy, praised this year’s cohort of A-level students, who she said had worked exceptionally hard during times of stress and uncertainty.

She said: “This past year has presented many challenges to the students and staff at our school. Yet despite these challenges, our school community has demonstrated its mettle time and time again.

“Our pupils and staff have worked exceptionally hard, not just in their studies but also to care for one another so that we can all go on to achieve our very best.

“I am immensely proud of our school community and all that it has achieved and would like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who has supported these efforts.

“Congratulations to all our students and thank you to our staff and parents for going the extra mile during these difficult times.”

*This story will be updated as we get comments from other schools.

