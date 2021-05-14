Special occasion for Over Kellet youngsters as lambs visit school

Children at Wilson's Endowed CE School in Over Kellet with one of the visiting lambs. Photo by Darren Newiss

The children loved meeting and feeding the animals.

All five classes at the school spent some time with the lambs, sketching them and enjoying being out in the sunshine.

The event gave them a great writing opportunity based on a real experience to make it meaningful.

A pupil at Wilson's Endowed CE School in Over Kellet meets the visiting lambs. Photo by Darren Newiss

The lambs also enjoyed their visit out and were even falling asleep on people.

Six-year-old pupil Florence said: "It was great to meet them, they were so cute!" while Molly, 10, said: "Best day ever!”

Hannah Messenger, who organised the visit, said: "It was lovely to see the children learning about the lambs, and to learn about new life."

Children at Wilson's Endowed CE School in Over Kellet meet one of the visiting lambs. Photo by Darren Newiss