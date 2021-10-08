SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: The Cathedral Catholic Primary School

The Cathedral Catholic Primary School.

Children from families of all faiths and backgrounds are welcomed into The Cathedral, and every child flourishes in their care and love.

In recognition of their welcome to all, the school was the first primary school in Lancaster to be awarded School of Sanctuary.

The welcome offered by the school does not end at its doors though. Pupils, their families and staff work together throughout the year to reach out to others in the area and to support national and international charities, inspired by their mission to carry God’s love to others.

Staff work hard to provide a curriculum that is broad, relevant, creative and engaging so that pupils are eager to learn and improve.

In March 2020, Ofsted recognised that classrooms are calm and ‘everyone is valued for their uniqueness’. They also mentioned the many opportunities that are provided for learning beyond lessons, including clubs and choir and trips to theatres, galleries and places of worship.

Pupils in Key Stage 2 also benefit from a variety of residential visits, including a retreat in Keswick, outdoor adventurous activities in Borwick, and a visit to Liverpool.

Part of the success of The Cathedral School is due to the commitment and support shown by governors and parents who work tirelessly with the headteacher and staff to ensure that the very best start in life is given to every pupil.