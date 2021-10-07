SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Caton St Paul's CE Primary School

Caton St Paul's CE Primary School.

Set in vast grounds in the beautiful Lune Valley, only 10 minutes from the centre of Lancaster, Caton St Paul’s offers children a vast array of exciting opportunities that enrich and enhance the broad, relevant and engaging curriculum on offer.

Led by headteacher Ian Gittins, staff consistently go the extra mile for children, families and the community. A full enrichment club timetable gives children the chance to sample sports, arts, mental health and well-being, fitness and spiritual opportunities.

The substantial forest schools area, as well as two fully trained forest school leaders, enables children to access high-quality outdoor learning in a woodland setting.

The school's commitment to outdoor education means all children get the yearly opportunity to sample exciting activities ranging from kayaking, climbing, camping, abseiling and caving.

This year, Year 6 children will also be undertaking an exciting overnight city break in Edinburgh at the end of the summer term.