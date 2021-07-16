School near Lancaster gives youngsters - and their parents - chance to 'stay and play'

Youngsters enjoy the play area at Cawthorne's Endowed Primary School.

There have been many reports of the damaging effect this lack of socialisation can and has had on so many people during the various lockdowns and small children are certainly not exempt from that.

However, all is not doom and gloom and early years staff at Cawthorne’s Endowed Primary School in Abbeystead are doing all they can to support children and families in the area.

This is why, for the last few weeks and until the end of the summer term, Poppy Unsworth (EYFS and infant teacher at Cawthorne’s) has been welcoming pre-school children and their families for a play and natter - and even a cuppa for the grown-ups!

Mrs Unsworth and school bursar Mrs Townley trawled the local area, delivering leaflets and spreading the word about the sessions they would be holding on Thursday afternoons.

"Everyone needed a boost and as all of our children are out at swimming at the university on a Thursday afternoon, it was the perfect opportunity to use the idyllic surroundings we have here," said Poppy.

Head Patrick Corbett welcomed the idea and ensuring that safety was at the forefront of everything, the decision was taken to hold the stay and play in the infant and nursery outdoor area.

He said: "It’s been wonderful welcoming families into school and using the fabulous resources we have here."

So many young children have been particularly affected by this pandemic, missing out on opportunities to play with other children and develop those social skills that so many of us have been able to take for granted in the past.

But nothing is taken for granted at Cawthorne’s and all the staff have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to ensure that all children have been able to continue to access a strong curriculum, whilst ensuring that the school family stays connected, even when people have been learning remotely.

It is this close, family feel to the school that led to the idea of the ‘Stay and Play’ sessions, wanting all children in the area and beyond to get those experiences that are so valuable in a young person’s life.

It is hoped to have more of these sessions in the new school year. If you would like to know more about the school or go along for a visit, call 01524 791565 or email [email protected]