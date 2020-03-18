Runshaw College falls victim to coronavirus

Another Lancashire college has today announced plans to close it's door to staff and students. But students have been urged to look after each other.

But, bosses at Runshaw College in Leyland say there will be no let up in studying.

From tomorrow all classes will all be diverted online until the start of the Easter break (5 pm on Friday April 3).

In a statement students were told that the decision was forced by the growing number of both staff and students staying away as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

Principal Simon Partington says: " The decision to switch to on-line learning has not been an easy one. But government advice has already forced a large number of our staff to self-isolate, meaning that it could become unsafe to operate the college as normal within the next few days.

"Our staff will of course do their best to direct your learning remotely during the coming weeks, but it is unlikely that they will be able to provide the same levels of service as when operating normally."

The Langdale Road college is hoping things will return to normal after the Easter break but, in a message to students, the principal said: " We realise that the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 virus will be making some of you anxious. If you are feeling unwell, either mentally or physically, you should seek medical advice via NHS 111 or your GP.

Please continue to follow government advice during the days/weeks ahead. And please find ways of staying in touch with your friends and family, even if you are required to self-isolate.

We are all looking forward to a time when all members of the Runshaw community can get back to normal operations."

He added: "For now though, we must all commit to doing the best that we can to look after ourselves and each other in these extremely unusual and challenging circumstances."