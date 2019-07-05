Pioneering school uniform project launches in Morecambe

A pioneering project providing accessible school uniform for low income families has been launched in Morecambe.

The Uniform Project, launched by Morecambe Bay Foodbank on July 5, is due to open fully next month.

Based at The Community Hub, in Euston Road, the project will offer a “pay what you can afford” second hand uniform service to hard up parents, who, say foodbank manager Annette Smith, often have to choose between eating and clothing their children.

Musician Frank Turner, the brother of foodbank chairman Joanna Young, helped to launch the project, and will also be performing at Lancaster Town Hall later on Friday July 5, raising further funds for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Children from local primary schools also attended the launch, singing Bring Me Sunshine outside the new shop.

The Deputy Mayor of Lancaster, and local business representatives, were also in attendance.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank are now looking for donations of school uniforms for schools across the Lancaster district.

More on this story next week...