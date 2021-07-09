People’s Postcode Lottery funds teacher from Lancaster Royal Grammar School to join leadership programme

The People’s Postcode Lottery has funded a teacher from Lancaster Royal Grammar School to join a leadership programme.

The donation has enabled the Head of Spanish at Lancaster Royal Grammar School to join the PTI Subject Leadership Programme and attend the PTI’s annual Modern Foreign Languages (MFL) Leadership Day this week.

The PTI Subject Leadership Programme is focused on aspirational subject leadership, curriculum development and extracurricular enrichment.

It is an ongoing professional development resource and is an incredibly effective way for schools to raise aspiration and student enjoyment.

Participants develop long-term strategies to raise standards in their subject and meet a diverse community of peers from around the country to share strategies that focus on improving teaching and learning and developing passionate teachers.

Jemma Marshall, head of Spanish at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, said: “Our work with the PTI has encouraged us to develop our Schemes of Work in such a way as to be engaging and knowledge rich.

"Our students have loved the lessons inspired by our work and teachers feel well supported and empowered by the wealth of resources and ideas that they get through our involvement”.

The funding - thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery which is part of wider support for The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation - supports the expansion of the PTI Subject Leadership Programme and helps the PTI to increase the stretch and challenge within schools.

In addition, the PTI provides interactive training modules to help teachers deepen their subject knowledge, connects secondary school teachers together across England and Wales, encourages schools to engage in curriculum improvements, and hosts thought-provoking lectures for the education community.

The PTI (formerly The Prince’s Teaching Institute) inspires teachers and school leaders to become more effective, enthusiastic and influential by putting subject-centred teaching at the heart of schools.

This sustainable approach to school improvement consists of helping teachers to become experts in their subjects, and pass on a love of learning to their students, through high quality professional development.

Working in primary and secondary schools in England and Wales, the PTI has activities for teachers at all stages of their career, as well as school leaders.