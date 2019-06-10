Parents launch online petition over GCSE subject changes at Heysham school

Parents concerned at changes to the GCSE curriculum choices at a Heysham secondary school have launched an online petition.

Parents of Year 8 pupils were told just before half-term last month that several GCSE option choices were to be removed from the list of subjects available to study at GCSE.

Of the optional subjects, only business studies, engineering, health and social care and performing arts remained – all at BTEC level rather than GCSE.

And popular subjects including art, IT, music, media studies, PE, construction and hair and beauty had all been removed.

Two public meetings have been held, and parents have now set up a petition, which has already been signed by more than 550 people.

Some parents have now moved their children to new schools where they can study the subjects they wanted to take.

On the petition, parents said: “We are a group of very concerned parents and members of the local community.

“This school is being deliberately run down in standards and stripped of assets, taking our children’s education for granted.

“35 teachers have left or been made redundant since Tauheedal Trust took over a year ago. The headmaster has left in the last two weeks and the acting head is in the process of leaving and that post being advertised.

“The IT department has been vastly reduced and a large amount of options and choices, that give young people aspirations, have been removed from the curriculum.

“A 75 per cent reduction in Sixth Form intake after deliberately not advertising it.

“Tauheedal Trust are a Blackburn-based group of academies. How can they possibly make good choices for local children when they are a very detached, profit making organisation?

“Where is the money from these cuts going? Not into Star Academies (Heysham High) that’s for sure!

“If their plan is to run down and close this very important part of the local community, where will all those children go to school?

“We want them out!”

The petition can be found online here

Star Academies, who operate the school, have been contacted for comment.