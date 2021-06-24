Morecambe teachers’ pandemic efforts celebrated at Downing Street reception

Mrs Rogerson and Mrs Worthington at 10 Downing Street.

Two teachers from the school attended the garden party in June, which was held to thank school staff from across the country, for their exceptional efforts as part of the national pandemic response.

Vice principal Julie Rogerson and Kim Worthington, head of maths, represented the school at the event.

Throughout the pandemic, staff and pupils at the school worked hard to make and deliver face masks to local GPs, nursing homes, businesses and people in the community.

Staff at the school also delivered hundreds of food and hygiene parcels, and treat packs for NHS workers and local residents.

Hot meals were prepared in the school kitchen for the homeless and the school held 'pop up hubs' in the community to offer welfare checks to the school’s most vulnerable pupils.

Mrs Worthington was selected to represent the school for the tireless work of all staff in ensuring every pupil had access to quality online learning and ensuring the most vulnerable pupils have laptops in their homes.

Around 20 teachers from across the country attended the gathering, where the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, spoke to teachers about their experiences of the pandemic.

Mrs Rogerson told the Prime Minister about the importance of keeping pupils in school, the increase in pupils with mental health concerns and how the school had supported the local community.

Mrs Rogerson and Mrs Worthington said they felt honoured to have represented the teaching staff at Bay Leadership Academy at the garden party.

Mrs Rogerson said: “We were absolutely delighted to attend the reception where the hard work of all our teaching and support colleagues was celebrated.

“This has been a tough year for pupils, parents and staff working at schools, and it was wonderful to be able to speak directly to the Prime Minister about our experiences.

“We were truly honoured to attend the day on behalf of all our hardworking colleagues and we are grateful that our dedicated and talented workforce at Bay Leadership Academy has been acknowledged at such high levels of government.”

Mathew Hood, who is chair of governors at Bay Leadership Academy, also received an invite to Downing Street in his capacity of principal of the Oak National Academy, which provided high quality lessons in all subjects for all ages through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Star Academies, the trust responsible for running Bay Leadership Academy, has won a major national educational award thanks to the incredible work that has taken place in its schools throughout the pandemic.

Star Academies was honoured with the Pearson National Teaching Silver Award in the Lockdown Hero Award for Learner and Community Support category.

The accolade aims to celebrate schools and individuals who have stepped up to support others despite the extraordinary challenges presented by lockdown.

The trust runs 30 primary and secondary schools across the country, including Bay Leadership Academy. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, staff and pupils at the school have actively looked for opportunities to support people who are experiencing hardship in the Morecambe area.