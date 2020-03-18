Montgomery is the latest Blackpool school to be hit by coronavirus

Due to staff shortages the All Hallows Road school is operating a partial closure

Pupils in years seven, eight and 11 are in today with those in years nine and 10 off and they will switch around tomorrow with the upper students in.

The academy is the latest in the Fylde Coast Academy Trust to curtail face-to-face teaching due to staff shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FCAT community relations and estates spokesman John Topping said pupils will be provided with workpacks to enable them to continue their studies at home and a decision regarding Friday opening will be made tomorrow.