Landmark chapel in Giggleswick joins heritage open days

Giggleswick School’s iconic chapel will open to the public on September 21 and 22 as part of the 25th annual Heritage Open Days national festival.

Visitors are welcome to drop in and look round the landmark, which was built to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, and listen to musical recitals.

School chaplain, the Rev Alex Ladds, said: “It’s a magnificent building and Heritage Open Days provide a perfect opportunity to showcase its many special features.”

The chapel will be open 10am-4pm on September 21 and 1pm-4pm on September 22.