Lancaster University to stop all classroom teaching due to coronavirus

Lancaster University is to suspend classroom teaching from next week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

University bosses announced the move to help prevent the spread of the virus as the UK enters a 'delay' phase.

The suspension will be in place from next Monday until the end of term on Friday.

A statement from the university said: "Given the decision by the UK government yesterday to move into the delay phase of combating the Covid-19 virus, we have decided to end classroom teaching of all forms from Monday 16th March until the end of term (Friday 20th March).

"Whilst no member of the campus community has tested positive, this decision has been taken to safeguard the health and well-being of our students and staff. We will endeavour to provide teaching by alternative means.

"This does not mean that the university is closing and students living on campus will be able to continue to do so.

"We are committed to keeping our staff and students informed of the very latest advice from relevant authorities and are responding to any concerns.

"In line with updated advice from Public Health England, we are advising any students and staff who have either a high temperature or a new continuous cough to stay at home for seven days, to follow the stay at home guidance and alert the university so we can offer support.

"The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised that UK nationals in China who are able to leave should do so. We are giving staff and students advice on travel and health, based on official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. We are proactively contacting staff and students who may be affected by travel limitations to offer advice and support.

"We are promoting general advice which is to follow the public health guidance and good levels of personal hygiene and we are directing students to the NHS helpline if they are worried about symptoms.

"Advice is displayed around campus on our e-screens or available from the following webpage: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

"An information page has been made available for Lancaster staff and students and a dedicated mailbox has been set up to support students and staff with specific queries: coronaqueries@lancaster.ac.uk. This is being monitored regularly – please use it to contact the university if you have a specific query."