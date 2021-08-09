Lancaster University nightclub to open its doors on Welcome Week

The Sugarhouse in Lancaster.

The Students’ Union has put together a plan to allow the popular venue to reopen in September.

The nightclub is owned and run proudly by the Students’ Union at Lancaster and a union spokesperson said: “The Sugarhouse is extremely popular with students at Lancaster, and we know they have really missed it in this past year – although they understand the reasons that it had to remain closed like so many hospitality venues.

“We are really looking forward to reopening and providing our members with an exciting, entertaining, but most of all, safe place to go when they come to Lancaster.”

As part of the reopening plans, the Union will be recruiting 70 student staff to work at The Sugarhouse and details of those jobs will go live on the Union website shortly.