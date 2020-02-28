Lancaster University exchange student charged with multiple child porn offences in US

A Lancaster University student currently studying on an exchange programme in the United States has been charged with child porn offences.

The University of Richmond's newspaper, The Collegian, has reported that Naran Francis Darjaa was charged with one count of reproduction of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to court records.

A person “who knowingly possesses child pornography” is guilty of a Class 6 felony, according to Virginia code. Those who commit a second or subsequent violation of the offense are guilty of a Class 5 felony.

A person who knowingly “reproduces by any means, including by computer, sells, gives away, distributes, electronically transmits, displays, purchases, or possesses with intent to sell, give away, distribute, transmit, or display child pornography” will be punished by “not less than five years nor more than 20 years in a state correctional facility,” according to Virginia code.

Darjaa was attending classes at the American university, said Cynthia Price, associate vice president of media and public relations.

The possession offenses took place on February 20, and the distribution offense occurred in December 2019, according to the university's police crime log.

Richmond Police Department - which operates in the city of Richmond - made the arrest on February 20, said Beth Simonds, URPD assistant chief of police.

According to court records, Darjaa is still in custody, and Cynthia Price confirmed that Darjaa had been charged.

A Lancaster University spokesman said they were aware of the case but did not comment on individual students.

The arrest was not an FBI operation, said Linsey Stem, special agent in the FBI Richmond field office.

Darjaa’s next court date is set for the end of March at the Richmond-John Marshall Criminal-Traffic General District Court.