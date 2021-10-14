Lancaster University event tackles artificial intelligence issues for Lancashire businesses

Lancaster University Management School.

At a special online event, experts from Lancaster University Management School (LUMS) and the private sector will analyse how AI and data are changing the way we live and work, and the challenges and opportunities they present.

What Matters Now: Artificial Intelligence and the Data Revolution takes place on Friday, November 5, starting at 11am. The public webinar is part of LUMS’s What Matters Now series, aimed at addressing the big issues facing society and business today and tomorrow.

Dr Rachel Dyer, Head of Partnerships and Engagement in LUMS, said: “Artificial Intelligence and data have the power to take organisations to the next level, into the next generation.

“The UK Government’s new National AI Strategy recognises the power of AI to increase resilience, productivity, growth and innovation across the private and public sectors, and yet adopting AI and using data analytics can often be viewed with trepidation.

“Our researchers in Lancaster University Management School have vast experience of working with businesses from SMEs to international corporations on how best to adopt AI and data into their practices, improving productivity and practice.

"Together with some of the those business partners, this event is the opportunity to provide valuable insights into their practical findings.”

Prof Monideepa Tarafdar and Dr Irina Rets will look at ways of tackling problems with gender and ethnic bias in recruitment and human resource management. As part of the BIAS – Responsible AI for Labour Market Equality project, they are working with industrial partners in an international team to understand these biases in processes such as hiring and professional networking and to allow companies, HR departments and recruitment agencies to tackle such issues in future recruitment.

Prof James Faulconbridge will introduce his research with legal and accounting firms across the UK. He will consider how AI can be implemented, affect productivity, and be the basis for the development of new business models.

Prof Faulconbridge will be joined by Mark Day, Chief Executive Officer of Law South Group Limited, to provide insight from the legal profession.

Dr Joe Deville will present his work on the use of data in analytics, and how these analytics can be used to inform the ethical future collection of data and practice within organisations.

The event is open to all, and there will be the opportunity for questions throughout.