Lancaster school's 330 year celebration

Former pupils and staff at a Lancaster school are holding a celebratory dinner to mark 330 years since its opening.

The Friends School, Lancaster (latterly the George Fox School), was founded in 1690.

Marking 330 years since the opening of the George Fox school, former pupils and staff will meet for a celebratory dinner.

It closed in 1988, narrowly missing its tercentenary by two years.

Former pupils and staff will meet on March 7 for a celebratory dinner at Morecambe Golf Club. All former pupils and teachers are welcome and, indeed, encouraged to attend.

Numbers attending the annual dinner have varied in recent years from between 75 and 100. The committee of the 1690 Association are hoping that this year the number of former pupils and teachers will be even more to mark this special anniversary. The cost for attending the dinner (which is a generous four course meal with wine) is just £25 and for more information on how to pay, former pupils and teachers are invited to visit the George Fox Facebook page or email Lindsey7clark@btinternet.com or telephone 07920091137.

At the dinner, there will be a raffle to raise money for Water Aid and an update presented on the work of the George Fox School Educational Charity which was founded by the remaining funds of the school after it closed.

The school charity makes grants to individuals from the area who are in need of support for some form of education. The charity is short of applicants every year. Anyone under 25 can apply – for more specific rules and an application form visit www.georgefoxschoolcharity.com.