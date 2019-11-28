Lancaster Royal Grammar School is Winner of the Secondary School of the Year Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards

Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers' Education Awards: Our photos from a night of celebration

Education stars from across the area were honoured at our special awards evening.

The 2019 Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers’ Education Awards were staged, once again, at Lancaster and Morecambe College’s Hexagon building.

Amy Wilby, Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, is Winner of the Primary School Pupil of the Year at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards

1. Primary School Pupil of the Year

Amy Wilby, Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, is Winner of the Primary School Pupil of the Year at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Keeleigh Kennedy, Carnforth High School, is Winner of the Secondary School Pupil of the Year at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards

2. Secondary School Pupil of the Year

Keeleigh Kennedy, Carnforth High School, is Winner of the Secondary School Pupil of the Year at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Trumacar Community Primary is the Winner of the School Trips Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards

3. School Trips Award

Trumacar Community Primary is the Winner of the School Trips Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ripley St Thomas CofE Academy are Winners of the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards

4. Young Scientist/Engineer Award

Ripley St Thomas CofE Academy are Winners of the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4