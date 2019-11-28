Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers' Education Awards: Our photos from a night of celebration
Education stars from across the area were honoured at our special awards evening.
The 2019 Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers’ Education Awards were staged, once again, at Lancaster and Morecambe College’s Hexagon building.
1. Primary School Pupil of the Year
Amy Wilby, Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, is Winner of the Primary School Pupil of the Year at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
2. Secondary School Pupil of the Year
Keeleigh Kennedy, Carnforth High School, is Winner of the Secondary School Pupil of the Year at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
3. School Trips Award
Trumacar Community Primary is the Winner of the School Trips Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
4. Young Scientist/Engineer Award
Ripley St Thomas CofE Academy are Winners of the Young Scientist/Engineer Award at the Lancaster and Morecambe Education Awards
jpimedia
View more