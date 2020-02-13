Lancaster academy headteacher leaves role after previous 'absence'

The Principal of Ripley St Thomas CE Academy in Lancaster has now left the school

A short statement from the Bay Learning Trust, which runs the school, reads: "Mrs Gill Jackson has now left the employment of the Bay Learning Trust.

Liz Nicholls, interim principal at Ripley and CEO of Bay Learning Trust.

"We wish her well in her future endeavours."

The Lancaster Guardian has asked the trust for further comment on the reasons for Mrs Jackson's departure, but it has not yet responded.

The Lancaster branch of the The National Education Union, which represents teachers, said it was not in a position to comment.

Liz Nicholls, former head at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, had previously stepped in as the school’s interim principal.

In a letter to parents dated January 21, the school's chair of Governors, Mrs Jackie Garnett, said: “I am writing to inform you that from today, Mrs Gill Jackson, Principal, will not be in school, and Mrs Liz Nicholls will take on the role of interim principal in her absence.”

Mrs Nicholls is CEO of the Bay Learning Trust, which also operates Carnforth High School, Morecambe Bay Academy and Central Lancaster High School.

The Bay Learning Trust was set up by Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy in 2017 and is a company limited by guarantee listed on Companies House.

Mrs Jackson left Archbishop Temple CE High in Preston in April 2019 to take on the role at Ripley.