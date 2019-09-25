Heysham schoolteacher launches online initiative to help get kids reading

A Heysham primary school teacher has launched a Look for a Book Facebook page to motivate children to read more and share books across the district.

Sarah Massey, Year 5 teacher and English leader at Mossgate Primary School in Heysham, said: “The idea is simple and similar to the popular Facebook pebble challenge.

Launching the scheme at Mossgate Primary School.

“All children need to do is choose a book that you no longer use and are happy to give away.

“Write a note to go with the book for the person who finds it e.g. “I hope you enjoy reading this book as much as I did”.

“Remember to take care not to include personal details such as surnames and addresses. Include the name of the Facebook page on your note – ‘Lancaster and Morecambe Look for a Book’ – so that the finder can share a picture of the book on this Facebook page.

“Wrap the book and the note in a plastic bag that is sealed so that it won’t get wet if it rains. Finally, hide the book in a place where a child may find it in the local area.”

Sarah launched the Look for a Book challenge at her school last week with children given the opportunity to take free books, postcards and wallets.

The Facebook page and other resources have also been shared with schools across the district with many families already posting online.

Sarah added: “The Look for a Book builds on the fantastic work across the district last year when schools signed up to the Lancashire ‘We are Reading’ initiative.

“This initiative was led by Paul Duckworth, senior Advisor, with the aim of fostering a culture of reading for pleasure across Lancashire schools, libraries and children and young people’s services.

Rob Smith, headteacher at Mossgate Primary School, said: “We are constantly looking at ways to encourage and promote a love of reading with our children from free books funded by our PSA to themed days.

“Sarah’s Look for a Book challenge has really excited the children and parents at Mossgate and the response from other schools has been fantastic.”

Paul Duckworth, the lead adviser for the Lancashire-wide ‘We Are Reading’ initiative, said: “It is great to see schools develop such innovative ideas to get their children and communities reading.

“The ‘We Are Reading’ initiative has been embraced by schools in the area and there is a shared commitment to getting everyone reading – young and old – and this is a great idea to support that.”

To find out more, or to take part, search for ‘Lancaster and Morecambe Look for a Book’ on Facebook.