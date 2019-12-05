Heysham pupils work with Lancaster & Morecambe College students to create new nature corridor

Students from Lancaster & Morecambe College have supported children from Mossgate Primary School to plant a new nature corridor linking their woodland area to the rest of the school grounds.

The school applied to the Woodland Trust for free tree packs and successfully secured 100 native hedge saplings which included hawthorn, hazel, crab apple and dogwood.

Rob Smith, headteacher at Mossgate Primary School, said: “We have been developing our outdoor areas to create habitats which our children can use to extend their learning in a real and hands on way.

“One of our school governors works at the college and put us in contact with a lecturer who has been fantastic and provided lots of advice.

“This partnership really demonstrates our school motto of ‘Working together to achieve success’.”

Liz Smith, Estates Skills and Mathematics Lecturer at Lancaster & Morecambe College, said: “The Animal Care level 1 & 2 students from Lancaster & Morecambe College have enjoyed working with pupils from Mossgate Primary.

“We hope this will inspire a love of nature to develop and grow, as the shrubs we have planted today flourish.”

Mr Smith added: “We have established effective partnerships with a number of organisations to enrich our curriculum and provide meaningful links to the children’s learning.

“Recently, our Year 5 children worked with Emma Garston from Heysham Nature Reserve to enhance their learning about plastic pollution.

“This inspired the children to write about the dangers of plastic pollution and carry out a litter pick in the local area.”

The school also has a strong partnership with the Lancaster & District Conservation Volunteers who have coordinated work to extend their woodland area and reinstate their nature pond.

The local charity recently launched a new website (www.ldcv.net) and is looking for new volunteers to support their work in the local area.