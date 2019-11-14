Heysham pre-school retains ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Kingsway Playgroup & Pre-School Centre in Heysham joins an elite band of children’s nurseries in the UK to retain its outstanding rating.

All four of the individual areas – Quality of Education, Leadership and Management, Behaviour and Attitudes and Personal Development – were rated as ‘outstanding’.

The Ofsted inspector said: “Children flourish in this outstanding playgroup. They arrive at playgroup eager to attend.”

Ofsted also recognised the staff team by saying: “The manager is extremely passionate and dedicated to her role. She has an exceptional vision for the playgroup that is shared by the equally committed staff team. Together they work towards achieving the very highest outcomes for all children.”

The inspector added: “The quality of teaching is inspirational. Staff create a highly inclusive environment where children’s uniqueness is celebrated at every opportunity.”

Vicki Edwards, the nursery owner, said: “I’m so proud of my team. The outstanding rating reflects the hard work and dedication of every member of the team.

“We all work tirelessly to provide the children in our care with the best start in life and we are thrilled to have received this kind of recognition from Ofsted.”