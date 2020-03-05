Headteacher who left Lancaster academy takes up new job in Devon

The former principal of Ripley St Thomas CE Academy has taken up a new role at a school in Devon.

Gill Jackson, who left Ripley suddenly last month, has been appointed as head at Kingsley School in Bideford.

A statement on the independent school's website said: "After a short spell at the renowned Ripley St Thomas CofE Academy, which she left for personal reasons, she was delighted to accept a position to join our community."

After leaving Ripley, a statement from the Bay Learning Trust, which runs the school, said: "Mrs Gill Jackson has now left the employment of the Bay Learning Trust.

"We wish her well in her future endeavours."

The Lancaster Guardian asked the trust for further comment on the reasons for Mrs Jackson's departure, but received no response.

A previous Ripley head, Liz Nicholls, stepped in as the school’s interim principal.

Mrs Nicholls is CEO of the Bay Learning Trust, which also operates Carnforth High School, Morecambe Bay Academy and Central Lancaster High School.

Mrs Jackson left Archbishop Temple CE High in Preston in April 2019 to take on the role at Ripley.