Eden Project bosses confident of ‘big year’ for Morecambe in 2020

Eden Project North says it is working hard to secure funding for the development in Morecambe and aims to submit a planning application later this year.

In response to a question from Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris in Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the Eden Project in Morecambe is “very likely to happen”.

Si Bellamy, from the Eden Project North team, addresses the audience at the launch of the Bay Tourism Association 2019 Visitor Guide at the Midland Hotel, Morecambe

This follows comments from Chancellor Sajid Javid last year while on a visit to the town that the Eden Project would be “just the kind of thing that would be great for Morecambe”.

The £85m project aims to breathe new life into the former Bubbles swimming pool complex on Morecambe Promenade, with plans for the site that include “biomes” shaped like mussels and a focus on the marine environment.

There will also be reimagined lidos, gardens, a 4,000 capacity performance space, immersive experiences and observatories.

For more detail of the shape and focus of the project, see our report HERE

The location for Eden Project North.

If all goes to plan, Eden Project North would open in 2022/23 and attract 2-3,000 people a day in peak times.

Speaking after today’s PMQ’s David Morris MP said: “I wanted to use the first PMQ’s of the Parliament to put Morecambe and our Eden Project on the top of the Prime Minister’s agenda.

“The Prime Minister has now committed to the project saying that thanks to the Chancellor Eden is very likely to happen.

“It is a fantastic position for us to be in ahead of the budget scheduled for 11th March, and I know the team at Eden are really pleased with the PM’s words today.”

A spokesman for Eden Project North said: “We’re confident that 2020 will be a big year for Eden Project North and we hope to be able to update the community on further progress soon.

“We will be releasing the full results of our community consultation soon and we continue to work hard to secure funding for the project. We are aiming to submit a planning application later this year.”

Read our interview with Eden Project’s David Harland and Tim Smit HERE.