Deputy steps in as Lancaster school head resigns suddenly

Dallas Road Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

Phil Wright resigned from his post at Dallas Road Primary School just before the May half-term.

In the school newsletter, published on May 28, it was announced that Mr Wright had resigned earlier that week.

The newsletter sdaid: "It was with great surprise that we learnt of the resignation of our headteacher, Phil Wright, earlier this week.

"Phil brought enthusiasm, drive and a depth of eduicational knowledge to the school.

"We appreciate the dedication and determination Phil showed during his time as headteacher and we wish him well for the future."

The letter added that the staff and school governors had acted quickly to ensure the children were not affected by the sudden change and their learning continued uninterrupted.

As a result, deputy head Adam Newton has taken on the role of acting headteacher.

He said: "I can reassure you that together with our experienced senior leadership team, along with the wider staff team, we are committed to ensuring all children have the best possible provision, enabling them to be the best they can be."

Mr Wright has taken over the headship at Dallas Road in September, following the retirement of Rose Starkey after 32 years at the school.

Uschi Maden-Weinberger, chair of governors at Dallas Road Primary School, said: "It was with sadness that the school governors learnt of the resignation of our headteacher, Phil Wright, recently.

"Mr Wright brought enthusiasm, drive and a depth of educational knowledge to the school. The governors appreciate the dedication and determination Mr Wright showed during his time as our headteacher and we wish him well for the future.

"The governors will shortly begin the recruitment process for our new headteacher. In the meantime Mr Adam Newton, deputy headteacher, has been appointed by the school governors as acting headteacher.