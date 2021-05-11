Cumbrian coach appointed ‘Entrepreneur in Residence’ at Lancaster University

Neil Jurd.

Neil Jurd OBE, of Kendal, has become renowned in the world of leadership coaching after running a successful consulting business over the past 10 years.

He has recently been invited to become an ‘Entrepreneur in Residence’ within Lancaster University Management School, bringing with him his expertise in leadership, planning and strategy.

Based on 20 years of close work and collaboration with businesses and entrepreneurs, Lancaster University Management School has built a strong reputation across the North West around entrepreneurship, which has benefited individual firms as well as the wider region.

Its ‘Entrepreneurs in Residence’ scheme began in 2008, which has now grown into a 70-strong network of entrepreneurs from right across the globe.

Neil, a former Sandhurst instructor, dedicated 25 years to the army and led a number of overseas expeditions including in Bosnia and Sierra Leone.

Since leaving the army Neil has continued to work with senior leaders across the UK to help develop their leadership skills.

During the pandemic, he was recognised for also successfully launching a virtual leadership course to enable business leaders and managers to best equip themselves to lead their teams through any situation.

Neil said: “It’s a privilege to join the community of Entrepreneurs in Residence at Lancaster University Management School. I can’t wait to get started and work with fellow business leaders, students and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy.

“Leadership development is an integral factor in any successful business and especially when it comes to creating a happy and hard-working team of staff. The rewarding part of my job is to be able to work with a range of senior leaders who are putting leadership practices into action on a daily basis. My belief is that with the right tools everyone can learn to lead.”

Brian Gregory, Director of the Entrepreneurs in Residence scheme within Lancaster University Management School (LUMS), said: “Entrepreneurs in Residence are the stars of our region’s business community and are valued members of our Management School.

“Entrepreneurs bring first-hand experience from the front line of business. They complement our academic teaching and research, and provide a unique insight into the world of work for our students. In return, our EiRs get the chance to strengthen their own connections with peers, as well as access to the Management School’s top-class students and world-leading research.”

Bringing together all his experience, Neil has also written a book, The Leadership Book - A-Step-By-Step Guide To Excellent Leadership, which offers a creative and easy approach to leadership and team development.

It has been praised by top senior business leaders and academic professionals in the world of education.

Neil’s book was published following the high success of his virtual learning course which is made up of 30 bespoke videos totalling four hours of leadership and development training.

The course has been bought by high-profile clients including the NHS England Crisis Management and Resilience team, Alertacall and the Independent Living Fund (ILF) Scotland.

Those invited to be part of Lancaster University Management School’s Entrepreneurs in Residence scheme volunteer two or three days a year to spend in the School to share their expertise, networks and experience.

They take part in a range of activities while on campus varying from mentoring, judging students’ business ideas, mock interviews, masterclasses, guest speaker opportunities and can help bring academic theories to life for students in classroom teaching.