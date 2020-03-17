CORONAVIRUS: Latest school closure in Lancaster

Our Lady's Catholic College in Lancaster is to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said on its website today that following much deliberation and taking into consideration current staff shortages and an expected increase in staff absence, they have made the decision to close the school from tomorrow, Wednesday March 18, for all year groups apart from Year 11 and Year 13.

Our Lady's head Helen Seddon outside the school.

They said they currently cannot predict how long this will be for, or rule out the possibility that full closure will follow imminently.

The school is also offering supervision for students of healthcare professionals if it is required for childcare purposes.

Whilst there will be no formal lessons for this group, the students can be accommodated and supervised in the school library.