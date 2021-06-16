Children at primary school near Lancaster learn about British values during special week of celebration

Some of the children at Wilson's Endowed Primary School dressed up as part of their British Values Week. Photo: Darren Newiss

All five classes took part in a variety of activities throughout the week dedicated to learning about democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect for and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs, and for those without faith.

Each class explored the importance of these values to our society as well as to the local and school community.

In Key Stage 1 children found out what it meant to be unique and the importance of being allowed to be yourself by exploring stories such as the Rainbow Fish.

Further up the school, drama and debate was used to understand the need for democracy.

This culminated in dressing up as a ‘Great Briton’, which saw Florence Nightingale sat alongside Captain Tom and Tim Peak in class learning about the role that Great Britain has played in shaping the world.

Lily, aged 10, said: “I have enjoyed learning about individual liberty and being free to do what you want.”

Max, seven, stated: “Learning that everyone had different beliefs, thoughts and actions was kinda cool!”

Emma, eight, said: “I really enjoyed the week. It made me really think about what makes our country so special and what it means to be British.”

Class teacher Mrs Marshall said: “The buzz in the school was fantastic. The teachers really made the values come alive and mean something to everyone.