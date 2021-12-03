Carnforth pupils get an early insight into future career choices

The pupils gained an insight into various future career choices thanks to to representatives from Morecambe Bay organisations and businesses.

The event, a joint project between the primary school and Carnforth Integrated Care Community, aimed to give young people more information about the career options, courses and apprenticeships available to them in the local and wider community; share what qualifications and work experience are needed to access different roles; inform pupils about the different impacts job roles can have on their lives and the links job roles can have on the wider determinants of health, which can influence overall mental and physical health and share winter wellness messages with pupils to take home to support their and their family’s health and wellbeing over the winter period.

On the day, pupils had the opportunity to speak to Burch Tree Vets, Rogerson HomeServe Ltd, Lancaster and Morecambe College's engagement team, a Young People’s Engagement Officer, Customer Services and Recycling team at Lancaster City Council, Carnforth and Milnthorpe Primary Care Network, Carnforth ICC and Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

Taz Santar from Salt Ayre Leisure Centre and Sue Birchall from Carnforth Primary Care Network speak to school pupils about future career choices

Feedback from students included: “There are lots of courses I can do at college," while another pupil said: "I think it’s hard to go to university, but taking time to learn can help.”

Victoria Murtagh, Carnforth ICC’s Health and Wellbeing Link Worker, said: “The careers event has been a great success and has given students some of the tools they need to find a job role that is right for them. The aim of the day was to showcase what opportunities are available and show them that there is a whole community out there including the NHS and councils who are there to help and support.

"It’s really important to imbed this into our young people as early as possible to give them the best opportunity for their education and for their future.

“We have provided an anonymous questionnaire for the students to complete, to understand the wider determinants of health alongside their aspirations. This will help to shape what further support students may need.”