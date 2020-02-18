Caitlin's story: We continue our bid to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days

The Morecambe Visitor has teamed up with Lancaster & Morecambe College to make a difference to both businesses and young people in the town.

Last year, we encouraged businesses to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days and local companies picked up the gauntlet and exceeded everyone’s expectations.

We're seeking 100 apprenticeships in 100 days

Thanks to the superb support of businesses, the 100 in 100 campaign (#lmc100in100) secured a stunning 132 apprenticeship roles within our target of 100 days.

Today apprentice Caitlin Williams shares her story of what being an apprentice has meant to her.

Caitlin is a digital marketing apprentice at Lancaster and Morecambe College and is learning first-hand how best to market businesses using modern technology.

Few areas lend themselves to apprenticeships better than the fast-paced environment of social media.

If youre a local company and would like to hire an apprentice then contact Lancaster and Morecambe College

With social media platforms constantly changing and developing, it's easy to see how the profession is best learned "on the job".

Caitlin said: "I work closely with the employer engagement team and am responsible for LMC Business’ digital output.

"I have been fortunate enough to develop my knowledge of programmes such as InDesign and Photoshop, but I have also been able to develop my knowledge on the variety of different social media platforms that LMC use."

Caitlin's role includes creating and scheduling content on social media, editing and designing documents and ensuring information is kept up to date on the college website.

For businesses wanting to get their messages across, Caitlin is learning invaluable skills that could be used to aid with challenges like marketing and recruitment.

She's building her knowledge of the digital world and about how to best represent a business.

The college has been able to offer her every assistance, with people always on hand to provide support.

Caitlin said: "I've been very well supported through my apprenticeship, the apprenticeship team here at LMC have gone above and beyond to ensure I had all the resources and information I need to complete my assignments.

"My favourite part of my job is the team I get to work with.

"Everyone has their separate personalities that manage to gel together to create one voice."

The experience is certainly giving Caitlin a taste for her chosen field.

She says: "I hope to carry on working within the digital world and develop my knowledge further.

"Doing an apprenticeship enables you to develop your knowledge in a sector you’re passionate about whilst working towards a qualification to support what you’ve learnt."

How you can support the #lmc100in100 campaign:

If you’re a local company and would like to hire an apprentice, upskill your workforce or learn more about the options, then call L&M College on 01524 521483

If you want to be an apprentice, then ring 01524 66215 or 0800 306306

You can also email info@lmc.ac.uk or visit the L&M College website www.lmc.ac.uk

