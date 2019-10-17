Awards flood in for Lancaster schoolchildren

Schoolchildren from Lancaster were presented with awards for their impressive contributions to a flood awareness event at the University of Cumbria.

University of Cumbria and The Lune Valley Flood Forum were proud to be able to award the five local children with goody bag prizes.

At the Flood Awareness event children were invited to enter a flood awareness competition where they could write a flood poem, design a flood-proof house, describe a flood emergency grab bag, design an emergency vehicle or invent a badge for the Lune Valley Flood Forum group.

The five children, Anya Rowland (Moorside School), Rachel Haywood (Scotforth School) and Rowan Smith, Rudy Welbourne and Selma Pinkse (Lancaster Steiner School) were presented with their prizes by Rod Steele Lancaster Fire Station manager and Janet Tay from the Lune Valley Flood Forum, with Rachel receiving a wind up-radio and torch as overall winner.

Organiser Chris Barlow (senior lecturer in primary education) said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to reward the creativity and thought displayed by the children, who’s work was painstakingly chosen from over 300 entries on the day.

Janet Tay from the Lune Valley Flood Forum said:”It’s really important to encourage children to spread the message of flood awareness in the district.”

For more information about the work of the Lune Valley Flood Forum visit their website at www. lunevalleyfloodforum.org.uk.