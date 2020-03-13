Arson investigation underway after fire at Morecambe Bay Academy

An arson investigation is underway after a high school in Morecambe caught fire last night (Thursday, March 12).

Lancashire Police said it believes the fire at Morecambe Bay Academy in Dallam Avenue had been started deliberately by youths.

It said the fire, which broke out at 7.30pm last night, has caused significant damage to a new music and art block under construction on the ground floor.

Firefighters from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton le Sands tackled the fire for around two hours before the blaze was brought under control.

A police spokesman said: "To any parents or guardians - are you aware of what your young ones have been up to tonight?

"Police are tonight investigating a fire at Morecambe Community High School believed to have been started deliberately by youths.

"Significant damage has been caused to an area under construction."

No injuries have been reported and the school is expected to reopen as normal this morning (Friday, March 13).

Mrs Victoria Michael, school principal, said: "We would like to thank the Fire Service for their swift response to a fire which started in our new Art and Music block last night.

"They quickly got the situation under control and as a result, minimal damage has occurred.

"We would also like to thank the local residents who spotted the fire and called the emergency services.

"We are confident that, whilst this incident is unpleasant, it will not prevent our efforts to improve the fabric of the school for the community of Morecambe."

A fire spokesman added: "Firefighters from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton le Sands were called to reports of a fire on Dallam Avenue, Morecambe.

"On arrival crews found the fire involved the ground floor of a building that was still under construction.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel extinguished the fire.

"Also in use was a triple extension ladder and small tools.

"Firefighters were in attendance approximately two hours.

"The cause of the fire is now under joint investigation alongside Lancashire Police."

Anyone with images or information to be sent to 6988@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting LC-20200312-1431.