Trade minister floats Heysham ‘free port’ options

The Port of Heysham could become a “free port” if the UK leaves the EU under a Conservative government.

International Trade Secratary Liz Truss visited Heysham on Tuesday December 4, commenting “there is a lot of potential to expand the port”.

An aerial view of Heysham Port.

She said there was nothing stopping ships from Heysham “going somewhere else”, as well as the island of Ireland.

The Conservative government had previously said in August that if the UK leaves the EU’s Customs Union on October 31, up to 10 “free ports” would be set up around the country, which it says would create hubs for business and enterprise for both manufacturing and services trade.

It said the advantages are that ports would be “free of unnecessary checks and paperwork, and include customs and tax benefits”.

However, according to The Guardian newspaper, academics at the UK Trade Policy Observatory, run by Sussex University and the Chatham House thinktank - and viewed as Britain’s foremost body of trade expertise - dismissed the claim and suggested there would be limited impact.

Photo Neil Cross'Trailers at Heysham Port

European justice commissioner, Věra Jourová went even further and said that free ports are “the new emerging threat”, and are a concept “potentially vulnerable to money laundering”.

Ms Truss told the Lancaster Guardian that being in a Customs Union with the EU doesn’t give the UK the flexibility it needs to strike trade deals with, for example, the USA, or fast growing Asian markets.

Currently, there are 92 freeports or zones in 21 EU member states, including historic freeports such as Copenhagen and Bremen.

The Isle of Man, a Crown dependency which is neither part of the EU nor the UK, is also a free port.

Photo Neil Cross'Seatruck at Heysham Port

Up until 2012, several freeports operated across the UK, including Liverpool, but Ms Truss said that EU Customs Union rules rendered them ineffective.

She said: “We’ve been talking about the opportunity for a free port here.

“There is a lot of potential to expand the port.

“One of the issues is that being in a Customs Union with the EU doesn’t give us the flexibility that we’d need.

“It would bring extra jobs and growth.

“It’s an area where we can bring goods, add value, and export them without them touching the UK’s Customs.

“It gives businesses an incentive to relocate there.

“There are opportunities with Ireland once we leave the EU, on the basis of a free trade deal. It’s clearly a very strategic port.”

Ms Truss said if the Conservatives win the election they would invite submissions from port authorities.

She added: “There’s nothing stopping ships going somewhere else from here.

“With something like a free port, there are opportunities for more creativity, like electronic checks rather than paperwork, and tech like Blockchain, and it’s very much up to the people who run the ports to put forward ideas to the government.”