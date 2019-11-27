Tory Chancellor visits Morecambe to see Eden Project site

Conservative Chancellor Sajid Javid paid a visit to Morecambe to check out the location for Eden Project North this week.

Looking out over the bay from a balcony on the top floor of The Midland Hotel, Mr Javid said the Eden Project proposal is “just the kind of thing that would be great for Morecambe”.

Photo Neil Cross'Sajid Javid the Chancellor of the Exchequer at the Midland Hotel, Morecambe, with David Morris MP

Later, he ate fish and chips from Tarnbrook Chippy in Heysham, and chatted to owner John Wild - who is the Conservative Lancaster City Councillor for Bolton and Slyne - about VAT.

Mr Javid’s press team gave the Lancaster Guardian four minutes to ask questions about proposals for Eden Project North in Morecambe.

In response, Mr Javid, who has been Chancellor since July, said: “I’m here today to support our MP candidate David Morris who has already done so much for Morecambe and I’ve come to get that message out in Morecambe, that we need a government that will keep the economy going.

“With our focus on the people’s priorities, one of our priorities in Morecambe is continuing to do more to boost the economy and have lots of new local attractions like the Eden Project.

“I’ve met the project team and it’s a good opportunity for me to come and see the location, and it’s just the kind of thing that would be great for Morecambe and it will help in so many ways.”

He said he had previously met the Eden Project North development team, and said “quite a bit of work had happened already” after the government funded a feasibility study into the project. He said: “The development team are producing their final report for government, and if we are re-elected, we will look at that, and I am very keen on it.

“We’ve got to get the final report, and their request needs to come in, in terms of funding, but with a quality project like this, and other projects across the country, the only way we can do that is by keeping the economy strong.

“We’ve had a decade long recovery in this country, and now we’re looking at a decade of renewal, including coastal towns like Morecambe, supporting local communities and creating jobs.

“We see the issues of climate change and tackling it is hugely important, and there’s a lot more we need to do.

“We’re the first country in the world to pledge to get to net zero carbon emmissions by 2050.”