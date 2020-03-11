Top regional award for Lancaster coffee shop

A Lancaster coffee shop has won a top business award.

Atkinsons Coffee Roasters won the Food and Drink Establishments prize at the North West Family Business Awards 2020 held on March 6.

The ceremony celebrated family-run ventures across Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, with 16 businesses from 192 entries recognised.

Atkinsons have built up a chain of four cafés in the city and were praised by the judges.

They said: “This well-established Family Business has a complete focus on being different and a boundless energy and belief in what can be achieved.”

Jacqui Jackson, chair of judges of 2020 North West Awards, added: “The number and quality of applications from across the north west have been outstanding.

“The businesses are clearly proud to be family businesses, and the detail in many of the entries has demonstrated that they are very progressive and innovative.”

Atkinsons, run by J Atkinson and Co, is a family-run tea and coffee shop on China Street in the city of Lancaster and was first established in 1837.