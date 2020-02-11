The Secret is out as Morecambe gets new bistro

Shh. Don’t tell anyone, but a Morecambe couple have opened up a new restaurant above a promenade pub.

Gavin and Sam Riley have launched The Secret Bistro on the first floor of The Palatine pub in Marine Road Central.

Previously, the space was occupied by another restaurant – 18 Degrees North – but this closed after less than a year trading.

Gavin, 42, and Sam, 49, together with their daughter Olivia, 16, run the restaurant themselves, and said they wanted to create a cosy and intimate setting where people can relax and enjoy the food and the views.

Gavin, who is originally from Barnsley, has lived in the Morecambe area for 20 years.

He is the former chef at Aspect Bar and Bistro and The Crown Hotel in Morecambe, and he has also worked at The Wagon and Horses in Lancaster, The Lodge in Slyne, and The Regent Hotel in Ambleside.

The restaurant opened on January 24, and the couple said they’ve had a good response from customers.

Gavin said: “What we really want to create is somewhere that we’d like to go ourselves, somewhere that’s cosy and intimate, where people can relax in the setting and enjoy the sea views.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into the food and our menus will change every three months to reflect the seasons.

Sam added: “People have been impressed with the home-made side of things, Gavin makes all the sauces from scratch, the biscuits, Sunday lunches.

“Because it’s a small restaurant, there’s more time to create something special.”

The Secret Bistro is open Thursday to Sunday, booking not necessary.