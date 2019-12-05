‘Substantial amount of money’ stolen from Lancaster bank

Police have taped off Barclays Bank in Lancaster
Lancashire police have confirmed it is investigating a burglary at Barclays Bank in Lancaster.

The bank in Market Street has been cordoned off today, November 5, following a report at around 8.35am that a “substantial amount of money had been taken from a safe”.

It is understood the bank will remain closed for the rest of the day.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 282 of 5 December.”